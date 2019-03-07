Monkton move is key development for ITC

An IT support company is booming after moving to South Tyneside.

Since moving to the borough in June 2017, ITC Service Ltd has doubled its workforce, a fifth of which is made-up of apprentices in IT and business administration, helping to support its portfolio of more than400 companies in the North East from a diverse range of sectors.

After moving from Washington to premises on the Monkton Business Park, the support company has grown from 17 to 33 members of staff including seven apprentices.

The move has also boosted the company’s growth, which has seen its new ITC Digital service, which offers customers bespoke websites and software development, grow from one to five members of staff, including a new digital marketing apprentice.

ITC took on its first apprentice four years ago and has continued to ‘home grow’ its own workforce ever since, with all previous apprentices going on to full-time employment with the company.

Marketing director Kate Anderson said: “We see our apprentices as the future of ITC. They are all fully integrated and valued members of the team. When we offer an apprentice the opportunity to join us we are offering them a career. As a small business, with a big heart, we pride ourselves on providing a genuinely friendly and supportive working culture.

“If an apprentice demonstrates the right attitude and skills, we don’t think twice about bringing them on board. We passionately support apprenticeships as we recognise they provide school-leavers with an alternative and opportunity to learn, earn and qualify on the job.

Jamie Blanchflower, 26, is undertaking a 12-month IT apprenticeship, fixing and building computers, shadowing field engineers, installing computers, servers and network points as well as working on ITC’s first line support.

“ITC is a great place for apprentices as the whole team is friendly, welcoming and kind. Senior engineers always have time to share their knowledge and are on hand to help if I need it. ITC’s friendly and positive working culture provides an ideal environment.”

Coun Iain Malcolm, Leader of South Tyneside Council, said: “Seeing companies such as ITC Service move into the borough and grow, fuelled by the talent of young residents as apprentices is so positive.”