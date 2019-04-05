More than 10,000 breakdowns expected tonight as families head off for Easter holidays, says breakdown service

Breakdown crews are expecting 10,000 call outs this afternoon and evening as the Easter "great getaway" getaway begins.

Breakdown cover provider Green Flag is warning drivers to prepare and stay vigilant on the roads this weekend, as families begin Easter school holiday travels, which is set to cause additional congestion from Friday afternoon.

Green Flag is predicting an 8% increase in breakdowns and incidents on roads today, forecasting up to 35,790 breakdowns and 19,454 incidents throughout the day.

Peak hours are set to be especially hazardous, with 10,100 breakdowns likely to occur between 4pm and 9pm alone, Green Flag said, equating to 34 breakdowns every minute.

For those setting off on holidays over the weekend, the company is also forecasting over 55,800 breakdowns and 31,200 incidents over Saturday and Sunday.

Lucy Davies from Green Flag said: “At this time of the year, families are keen to make the most of the Easter school holiday break, leading to a surge in cars on the roads and the increased risk of incidents.

“We’re urging drivers to note the forecasted congestion and reconsider their need to travel at peak times, or take additional precautions before setting off.

"It’s vital that motorists plan their journeys, inspect their vehicles and take extra care on roads, particularly with so many others making their way home on Friday evening or beginning their Easter holidays early over the weekend.”

Green Flag are urging drivers to consider these basic tips

Walk around the car and look for any signs of potential trouble, especially tyres and lights

Check tyre pressures, spare included

Check all fluid levels and top up if necessary

Make sure you have breakdown cover. If you’re travelling abroad make sure your cover extends to your trip away. If it doesn’t, you may need to arrange separate cover

Keep a road map in the car so you’ll be able to explain where you are when you call for help. Don’t rely on the map on your phone – you won’t always have signal

Make sure your phone battery is topped up – think about buying an in-car charger just in case you need it

Have the number for your emergency breakdown provider handy – you’ll usually find it on your policy certificate so you could keep this in the glove box

Carry a red warning triangle at all times

Always keep some warm clothes, a rug and some chocolate in the car in case you get stuck in cold conditions for a long time.

For more information about how to show your car some love, visit: www.greenflag.com