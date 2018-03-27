New jobs in store as work starts on Aldi supermarket for Hebburn

New jobs are on their way to a South Tyneside town and local people are being urged to apply.

Work has now started on the Aldi store in Hebburn which aims to create 35 jobs for the area.

It’s important that colleagues in stores know the area. Sandy Mitchell

It is understood the new food store which being built in Glen Street will open its doors this Autumn.

Sandy Mitchell, regional managing director at Aldi, said: “We have been looking for a suitable location for a store in the area for some time. The extensive regeneration work carried out by the council made Hebburn town centre ideal for Aldi.

“The level of support from the public and the council has been excellent and we are now looking forward to welcoming customers through the doors.”

The regional manager is urging people living in the area to apply for one of the 35 jobs available.

Sandy added: “We like to recruit as locally as possible, as it’s important that colleagues in stores know the area, and living close to a store helps our staff to work flexibly.

“Aldi pays a market-leading hourly rate that is well above the National Living Wage, and we also offer a minimum of 20 hours work per week.”

Aldi was recently named Britain’s favourite supermarket 2018 by Which? And it’s move to the area has been supported by residents throughout the planning process.

Coun John Anglin, Lead Member for Regeneration and Economy, said: “A new food store has always been an important part of our strategy for the regeneration of Hebburn town centre and we are delighted to welcome Aldi.

“The store, alongside the improvements made to the public realm and the refurbishment of the Mountbatten shopping centre, will improve the retail experience for both residents and visitors and drive further footfall into the town centre.

“We knew that our investment into Hebburn Central would act as a catalyst to secure private sector investment and help create a sustainable future for Hebburn.”

South Tyneside Council invested £13 million in Hebburn Central, a state-of-the-art leisure and community facility, and has improved the public realm with new paving, lighting and street furniture around the town’s retail centres.

Plans for the new cut-price supermarket store in Glen Street were passed by the council’s planning committee in 2015. The site will also see a free customer car park with 70 spaces.

Information on the jobs available will be announced on www.aldirecruitment.co.uk later in the year.