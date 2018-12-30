New Year supermarket opening times for South Shields, Jarrow, Hebburn and Boldon - when are Asda, Morrisons, Tesco, Sainsbury's, Aldi, Lidl and Co-op open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day?

South Tyneside is preparing for the last hurrah of the festive season and fridges are already filling up for New Year parties, dinners and drinks.
Here's when the supermarkets will be closing on New Year's Eve if you still need to stock up, and which are opening on New Year's Day if you need anything urgently:
ASDA
South Shields superstore
New Year's Eve - 6am - 7pm
New Year's Day - 10am - 5pm
Boldon
New Year's Eve - 6am - 7pm
New Year's Day - 10am - 5pm
Hebburn
New Year's Eve- 7am - 7pm
New Year's Day - 10am - 5pm
Morrisons:
South Shields
New Year's Eve - 6am to 7pm
New Year's Day - 9am to 6pm
Jarrow
New Year's Eve - 6am to 6pm
New Year's Day - 9am to 6pm
TESCO
South Shields superstore
New Years' Eve - 6am to 7pm
New Year's Day - 9am to 6pm
Westoe Crown
New Years' Eve - 7am to 10pm
New Year's Day - 8am - 10pm
Prince Edward Road
New Years' Eve - 6am to 10pm
New Year's Day - 8am - 10pm
SAINSBURY'S
The Nook
New Years' Eve - 7am to 7pm
New Year's Day - 9am to 5pm
Stanhope Road, South Shields
New Years' Eve - 7am to 9pm
New Year's Day - 9am to 9pm
Simonside
New Years' Eve - 6am to 9pm
New Year's Day - 9am to 9pm
East Boldon
New Years' Eve - 6am to 9pm
New Year's Day - 9am to 9pm
ALDI
New Year’s Eve - all stores open 8am to 6pm
New Year’s Day - all stores closed
LIDL
Laygate
New Year's Eve - 8am to 6pm
New Year's Day - closed
Tyne Dock
New Year's Eve - 8am to 6pm
New Year's Day - closed
CO-OP (Mortimer Road):
New Year's Eve - 6am to 9pm
New Year's Day - 8am to 8pm