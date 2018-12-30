New Year supermarket opening times for South Shields, Jarrow, Hebburn and Boldon - when are Asda, Morrisons, Tesco, Sainsbury's, Aldi, Lidl and Co-op open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day?

South Tyneside is preparing for the last hurrah of the festive season and fridges are already filling up for New Year parties, dinners and drinks.

Here's when the supermarkets will be closing on New Year's Eve if you still need to stock up, and which are opening on New Year's Day if you need anything urgently:

ASDA

South Shields superstore

New Year's Eve - 6am - 7pm

New Year's Day - 10am - 5pm

Boldon

New Year's Eve - 6am - 7pm

New Year's Day - 10am - 5pm

Hebburn

New Year's Eve- 7am - 7pm

New Year's Day - 10am - 5pm

Morrisons:

South Shields

New Year's Eve - 6am to 7pm

New Year's Day - 9am to 6pm

Jarrow

New Year's Eve - 6am to 6pm

New Year's Day - 9am to 6pm

TESCO

South Shields superstore

New Years' Eve - 6am to 7pm

New Year's Day - 9am to 6pm

Westoe Crown

New Years' Eve - 7am to 10pm

New Year's Day - 8am - 10pm

Prince Edward Road

New Years' Eve - 6am to 10pm

New Year's Day - 8am - 10pm

SAINSBURY'S

The Nook

New Years' Eve - 7am to 7pm

New Year's Day - 9am to 5pm

Stanhope Road, South Shields

New Years' Eve - 7am to 9pm

New Year's Day - 9am to 9pm

Simonside

New Years' Eve - 6am to 9pm

New Year's Day - 9am to 9pm

East Boldon

New Years' Eve - 6am to 9pm

New Year's Day - 9am to 9pm

ALDI

New Year’s Eve - all stores open 8am to 6pm

New Year’s Day - all stores closed

LIDL

Laygate

New Year's Eve - 8am to 6pm

New Year's Day - closed

Tyne Dock

New Year's Eve - 8am to 6pm

New Year's Day - closed

CO-OP (Mortimer Road):

New Year's Eve - 6am to 9pm

New Year's Day - 8am to 8pm