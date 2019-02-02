Nissan to ‘cancel plans to manufacture X-Trail model in Sunderland’ according to reports

Nissan is to announce it is abandoning plans to produce its X-Trail car at its Sunderland plant, according to reports.

Sky News reported on Saturday that it has learned that the Japanese car-maker’s executives will confirm the move on Monday.

The report also states that the move will not have a major impact on jobs because because the plans related to future investment activity.

The firm employs 7,000 people at its Sunderland factory and 8,000 overall in the UK.

MP for Houghton and Sunderland South Bridget Phillipson said in a tweet: “If confirmed, this would represent deeply troubling news for the North East economy.

“So many jobs and livelihoods depend on Nissan’s success.”

Last October its executives said it was one of a number of companies which have made major investments in the UK waiting for clarity on what future trading relationships will be like when Britain leaves the European Union.

Months before, in June, the company also said it would halt investment plans in the UK while it remains “in the dark” about Britain’s future relationship with the EU.



A spokeswoman for Nissan said the company would not comment on rumour and speculation.

Nissan Sunderland plant confirms it will build the new Qashqai and the X-Trail SUV in 2016. Pictured is Colin Lawther, Nissan's senior vice-president for manufacturing.