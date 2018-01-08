Petition launched calling on Greggs to make vegan sausage rolls

An animal rights charity is calling on North East bakery giant Greggs to create a sausage roll suitable for vegans.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has set up a petition demanding the much-loved bakery chain to come up with a veggie alternative to the favourite North East pastry snack, pointing out the vast expansion of vegan options now on offer elsewhere on the high street.

PETA says Greggs is behind some other chains in its vegan offering, with potato wedges, mince pies, and soya milk for hot drinks being a few items on offer for vegans, who don't eat meat, dairy of eggs.

Dawn Carr., PETA's director of vegan corporate projects, said: "More people than ever are clamouring for healthy vegan options from their favourite on-the-go eateries.

"PETA is calling on Greggs to heed this growing demand, add a vegan sausage roll to the menu, and watch the cruelty-free treats fly off the shelves.”

Greggs sausage rolls hit the headlines at the end of 2017 amid a row over an advert depicting the Three Wise Men visiting a sausage role rather than Jesus.