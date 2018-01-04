Poll: Aldi rakes in £10billion with record Christmas sales - where do you prefer to shop?

Aldi raked in over £10billion in sales last year for the first time after notching up record sales over Christmas as festive shoppers snapped up luxury products and cut-price vegetables.

The German supermarket said total UK sales were more than 15% higher during December compared to the same month in 2016.

Aldi boss Matthew Barnes said: "This was our busiest-ever Christmas as millions of festive shoppers switched to Aldi from more expensive food retailers.

"Although we saw strong growth across all categories, the performance of our premium Specially Selected range in particular surpassed all expectations.

"This is a clear sign that shoppers knew they could indulge in Christmas treats and festive essentials at Aldi for a fraction of the price they would pay elsewhere."