South Shields firm offers interview guarantee to anyone facing redundancy after Utilitywise goes into administration

An energy consultancy has said it will offer anyone who is facing losing their job through redundancy from Utilitywise.

Around 570 roles are at risk after Utilitywise, which was founded by South Shields FC chairman Geoff Thompson, called in administrators.

The Green Energy Advice Bureau, which specialises in fully managed end-to-end bespoke energy consultancy, currently employs over 100 staff, with the head office based at One Trinity Green in South Shields.

While Utilitywise has been facing financial difficulties, The Green Energy Advice Bureau says in contrast that it continues to go from strength to strength, furthering its North West operations with a new Bury office.

In light of the tragic redundancy news, GEAB have implemented an interview guarantee to ALL potential candidates with B2B energy experience, who suffered redundancy.

Those successful can look forward to competitive rates of pay, uncapped bonuses, regular early finishes, an unrivalled incentive scheme and as a gesture of good will, their full February pay.



The consultancy, which helps their customers negotiate on their business energy bills, in turn making them more sustainable and environmentally friendly, is currently recruiting for a whole host of roles including energy consultants, lead generators and sales administrators for its South Tyneside headquarters.

Head of North East operations Ray Suggett encouraged candidates to apply.

He added: “We are at an exciting junction at this moment in time, with numerous plans in the pipeline.

“There is a superb culture at GEAB, built on solid transparent values and hard work. I look forward to welcoming new members.”

Paul Cobb, managing director, commented on uncertainty at leading consultancies in the North East: “It is extremely distressing seeing redundancies and administration at a leading energy consultancy, this will no doubt affect employees and their families.

“Being in a position to offer those facing redundancy or uncertainty in the workplace, an opportunity with our interview guarantee, feels particularly rewarding.

“2018 was a superb year for us and we are delighted to start in the same fashion, with the announcement of our new Bury office.”

Candidates looking to apply can do so by emailing their CV to john.rooney@greenpoweradvice.co.uk, or by ringing (0191) 303 7750.