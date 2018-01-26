'That's all we need' - readers react to news of Metro worker strike ballot

Some workers for the Tyne and Wear Metro service are set to be balloted by the rail union over a Government-imposed pay cap.

So we asked you, the readers, in an online poll if you would support strike action on the transport service. More than 200 of you shared your views, and here are the results.

The North East Metro Operators Ltd (NEMOL) workforce are classed as local government employees due to Deutsche Bank's loss of the Metro contract.

Speaking yesterday, a Nexus spokesman confirmed that talks were ongoing with the RMT union in order to avoid a ballot for industrial action.

Some of you criticised the reliability of the service, while others argued that the every day state of Metro does not fall directly to the employees.

Here are some of your views from the story on social media.

Jonathan Christison: "In my opinion the poor service has nothing to do with staff and everything to do with chronic under investment in the Metro system by central gov for the last 30 years, the trains are nearly 40 years old and other than a lick of paint they've not changed or been upgraded.

"Nearly all government workers have essentially had pay cuts (as well as us in private employment) due to pay rises not matching inflation, people love to grumble about strikes but it seems withholding labour is the only way to stop the rapid decline in living standards for everyone. Unless we should all tighten our belts a bit more for a bit longer."

Jackie Walker: "That's all that we need when they are working at Heworth, closing parts of the road and putting the bypass down to one lane each way for the next six months with the promise of Metros being unaffected."

Further talks are still to take place between the parties.

Angela Lee: "Metro service is poor enough never mind adding to it."

Peter Watt: "So they go on strike there'll be no difference in service."

Brian Fulcher-Bilge: "The whole Metro System is becoming a complete FARCE."