'The best ice cream ever' - South Shields celebrates as Minchella's to feature on BBC World Service

Families have been sharing their memories of ice cream at Minchella's ahead of the business appearing on a radio show.

The award-winning ice cream parlour will feature in a documentary, to be broadcast on the BBC World Service on Wednesday at 11.30am.

The show, Migrants Mean Business, looks at what it means to be a migrant in the UK running a successful business.

You've been sharing your memories of Minchella's.

Giuseppe Minchella first began selling ice-cream to miners in Boldon Colliery after moving from Italy.

Minchella's is one of three businesses to feature on the programme.

Gazette readers got in touch to share their memories of working at and visiting one of the stores, while others just celebrated the success of "the best ice cream in the world".

Here's what you had to say about Minchella's on the Shields Gazette Facebook page:

Helen Connolly: "Like many, I worked for the Minchella's in my youth. For me, 27 years ago.

"I used to help make the ice- cream upstairs on King St, I worked in the kiosks along the seafront and a little later for a short while in the restaurants. A lovely family to work for."

Amy Murray: "Love this ice cream."

Sandra Connolly: "Well deserved recognition for the best ice cream in the world!"

Bernard Fox: "Greatest tasting ice cream in the world!"

Col N Nan Taylor: "You have never tasted ice cream till you’ve tasted Minchella's. It’s simply the best."

Martin Borthwick: "The best ice cream ever."