Thousands of jobs at risk as Poundworld expected to crash into administration

More than 5,000 jobs are at risk at Poundworld.
Poundworld is expected to crash into administration this morning after last-ditch sales talks broke down, putting 5,100 jobs at risk.

The budget retailer was in talks with private equity firm R Capital over the weekend, but is now calling in administrators at Deloitte after talks broke down.

Poundworld has around 350 stores across the UK.

It is understood that Poundworld's owner, TPG Capital, rejected previous offers to buy the business out of a pre-pack administration.

Deloitte is likely to run another sale process once appointed as administrator.