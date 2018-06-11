Thousands of jobs at risk as Poundworld expected to crash into administration

Poundworld is expected to crash into administration this morning after last-ditch sales talks broke down, putting 5,100 jobs at risk.

The budget retailer was in talks with private equity firm R Capital over the weekend, but is now calling in administrators at Deloitte after talks broke down.

Poundworld has around 350 stores across the UK.

Read more: Poundworld to appoint administrators putting thousands of jobs at risk



It is understood that Poundworld's owner, TPG Capital, rejected previous offers to buy the business out of a pre-pack administration.

Deloitte is likely to run another sale process once appointed as administrator.