'Use it or lose it' - your memories and messages as Neon Social Club announces closure

Families have been sharing their memories of trips out to a social club as it prepares to close its doors for the final time.

Bosses have called time on the Neon Social Club in Nairn Street, Jarrow, after a year at the helm. Patrick Cunningham and his partner Rachel Allsopp took the club on a year ago - but it has failed to take off as they had hoped.

We done everything we could, we put money into the building, but people werent using it."

Owner Tony Singh had previously sought planning permission to build new homes on the site - but this was halted so Mr Cunningham could take on the lease of the building.

Mr Singh told the Gazette: "We are now just going to go ahead with the housing project.



“He has given it a year, which is what he said he would do, but there was not enough trade coming in through the doors. We have given it our best shot."

You took to our social media pages to share your memories of nights out at the Neon, and remembered the trips and activities of your younger days.

Leek shows, movie nights and being the last one out - you had lots of stories to share.

Here are some of your memories from the Shields Gazette Facebook page:

Sandra Kimber: "Sitting on the hot step when we were kids."

Bernadette Gray: "The famous leek show tents many moons ago."

Sean Tolson: "Some great nights so sad to see this news. Boxed at The Neon load of times over the years for Bilton Hall."

Lorraine Cooke: "My father-in-law will turn in his grave, he used to spend every day in there first in most of the time and last out."

Denise Blackmore-Webster: "So sad to hear this."

Read more: Social club to close its doors for good after couple's battle to keep it open



Ray Carrick: "Was a brilliant place had many memories in there sad to see it go."

Neil Coltman: "So sad, many clubs are suffering."

Maria Mcgow: "My friends and myself are gutted Neon closed had some great nights there ... going to be a big miss."

Colin Mcfadyen: "Sad, it really was a good club in its day."

Wilf Flynn: "The old adage use it or lose it."

Shellie Coyle: "So sad. So many happy memories."

David Word: "Film night on a Tuesday."