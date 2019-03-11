Wetherspoons launches gourmet vegan burger - this is why you can't get it in South Shields yet

Vegans have been rejoicing as popular pub chain launches a new plant-based burger - but diners won't be able to try the new option in South Shields at present.

Pub chain JD Wetherspoon has launched new "Vegan Burger" and "Gourmet Vegan Burger" option as the meat-free market booms in the UK.

But the new options are only being trialled at 50 locations around the country, and are not available in the North East at present.

The "Meatless Farm plant-based burger" comes either on its own in a bun in the basic option, or with avocado, salsa and rocket in the gourmet version.

Wetherspoons, which owns The Wouldhave in Mile End Road, already offers an award-winning vegan sweet potato and chickpea curry, vegan breakfast, and vegan pizza options.

The company's vegan burger trial comes as businesses of all sizes improve their plant-based offerings as veganism sees a boom in the UK.

There are now estimated to be 3.5million vegans in the UK, plus many more consumers who are keen to reduce their meat and dairy intake for health, environmental and cost reasons.