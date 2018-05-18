Businesses ready for South Shields Royal wedding party

An area in South Tyneside will be decked ready for the Royal Wedding celebrations.

Businesses in Harton, South Shields, have joined forces to dress up their shopfronts in preparation for tomorrow’s service in Windsor, when Prince Harry will marry Meghan Markle.

Red, white and blue balloons have been put up in Harton Village in celebration of the Royal Wedding.

The wedding celebrations have been led by Jayne Fairley, who runs Ghiaccio ice cream and dessert lounge,

She said: “We wanted to make sure the village looked good for the Royal Wedding and we really found the village wanted to celebrate.

“All the different shops are doing different things, so some are giving away prizes and others are doing offers.

“We wanted to do it in style.

“It’s a special day, it’s not very often there’s a Royal Wedding” JAYNE FAIRLEY Jayne Fairley

“We have got some bunting out and we’re putting up balloons.

Poll: Will you be watching the Royal wedding on TV?

“It’s a special day, it’s not very often there’s a Royal Wedding.”

Other businesses involved are Harton Garage; Village Delights; The Cake Place; Northern Flame; The Aquatic Centre; Harton convenience store; The Vigilant Pub; Posh Wash; Alison Janes Florist; Centre Piece; Grants Hair Salon and Chiropody.

Jayne is holding a best hat competition for under 14s, with an ice cream afternoon tea as a prize, while others are holding raffles or running promotions.

The decorations have been provided by Rachel McKeith of One Stop Events.

The suggestion to mark tomorrow’s date follows on from when the shops and services decorated the streets in tribute to Liam Curry and Chloe Rutherford on the day the couple’s funeral was held in South Shields last year.

The couple died in the Manchester bombing and baby pink and powder blue have become a symbol of the couple, as the Together Forever Chloe and Liam Trust has worked to support talented young people.