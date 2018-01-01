Busy South Shields road could see 20mph limit introduced

A 20mph speed limit could be introduced on a busy South Tyneside road where a pensioner lost her life.

Calls for action to make Marsden Road in South Shields safer was sparked by residents after Martha Johnson was knocked over and died on the busy road.

Coun Neil Maxwell

The tragedy happened in August - only yards from the Aged Miners Cottages - where the 88-year-old former charity worker lived.

Since then, people living in the area have called for road safety measures to be introduced including a permanent pedestrian crossing.

Speed and parking issues were both raised as concerns.

There is currently a temporary pedestrian crossing in place while a possible permanent fixture continues to be looked at.

Now, following feedback from local people, a number of options are being put forward - including reducing the speed limit to 20mph on Marsden Road as well as the estate to the North.

It has also been proposed the road would benefit from the introduction of a traffic calming.

A consultation held with residents resulted in 39 highlighting speeding as a concern, 27 calling for a pedestrian crossing in the area, 14 say they have issues with the location of a nearby bus stop and 21 people highlighted parking problems because of a nearby school and a local shop.

An update on what is being proposed for the area is set to be heard at the East Shields and Whitburn Community Area Forum meeting on Thursday.

If agreed, and all legal obligations are met, work could start in the late summer.

Coun Neil Maxwell, who backed the residents’ calls following the tragedy, said: “I am very pleased with the way things are going. This has been led by the residents, they were the ones who led on the campaign and I was only too pleased to help them where I could.

“The speed limit on the road was an issue raised by the residents. Only the other day I saw a car travelling along the road at 41mph - the figure flashed up on the sign.

“I’m glad there is a proposal being put forward to look at making the area a 20mph limit.”

He added: “As for the pedestrian crossing, that is something which will need to be looked at and will be something we will need the support from the residents, as it will be a permanent.”