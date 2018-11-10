Cadets at Mortimer Community College wear full uniform to mark First World War anniversary

Cadets dressed in their military uniforms as a school remembered 100 years since the end of the First World War.

Air, Army, Navy and Police cadets at Mortimer Community College attended dressed in full uniform yesterday.

Mortimer Community College students in cadet uniform

The idea was brought forward by Emma Hales, a member of the Army cadets.

Teacher Gary Milburn said: “ We felt that the 100 years anniversary of the end of the First World War was a fitting time to celebrate the contributions made to the community by the uniformed services and their cadets.

“At Mortimer we have a lot of students whom participate in activities ran by the uniformed services.

“As a school we are very proud of our cadets and how their voluntary work helps the wider community.

“They have inspired some of our younger students to join the cadets by setting a good example of citizenship and by contributing to school and community events.

“In addition to helping out at large public events like the Great North Run, you can see the cadets in action at this weekend’s Remembrance Parade.”