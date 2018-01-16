Call for more people to become Street Angels in South Shields

A rallying call has been made by a team of volunteers who help keep town-centre revellers safe.

Since 2012, the South Tyneside Street Angels have been hitting the streets of South Shields town centre on Saturday nights.

June Valente - Street Angels co-ordinator

Armed with a first aid kit, foil blankets, flip flops and water, they look out for people who may need a helping hand as they enjoy the pubs and clubs of the town,

The team rely heavily on volunteers - something co-ordinator June Valente is keen to boost the numbers of.

She said: “We have teams go out every Saturday nights, but we could really do with more people coming forward and becoming a Street Angel.

“All we ask is they commit to one Saturday a month. At the moment, we have volunteers who are doing more than that due to a shortage of numbers.

We have teams go out every Saturday nights, but we could really do with more people coming forward and becoming a Street Angel. June Valente

“We are particularly keen to hear from men interested in becoming a Street Angel, however, anyone over the age of 18 can apply.”

As well as giving first aid to those who have been hurt, they make sure those who are worse for wear are taken safely to a taxi, or rehydrated with a bottle of water.

The team also hand out flip-flops to help out women in agony after a night of dancing in heeled shoes.

Those interested are asked to shadow the Street Angels team to see if it is something they would like to do going forward.

They are then trained in first aid as well as conflict management and safeguarding.

Mrs Valente added: “For some people really interested, they came out with us and found it was not something they are suited to, then we have some who come out and really take to it.

“The only way, is to come out with us.”

Volunteers operate in teams of three and patrol the streets on a Saturday night between 10.30pm and 3am.

They are also in constant contact with the CCTV team and are supported by police and door staff.

There is no upper age limit. However street angels should have a reasonable level of fitness, as a shift can involve a lot of walking, standing and possibly kneeling down attending to those who are injured.

For information and to express an interest call June on 079736 470212 email jav34s@outlook.com for more information.