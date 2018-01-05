Call for people to support Mayor’s Charity as appeal enters final few months

The Mayor of South Tyneside is encouraging the people of the borough to back her charity appeal as she enters her final months in office.

Since taking on the roles of Mayor and Mayoress in May 2017, Coun Olive Punchion and Mrs Mary French have been raising money for the Mayor’s Charity.

We look forward to many more occasions where we can help to bolster the coffers of the Mayor’s Charity Coun Olive Punchion

This year, the charity is supporting CLIC Sargent and the British Heart Foundation South Tyneside.

Highlights of their first months in office have included the traditional Mayor’s Sunday Parade, Armed Forces Day, the Summer Parade, Great North Dog Walk and the switching on of the borough’s Christmas lights.

The Mayor said: “With plenty more civic engagements to come over the next few months, we look forward to many more occasions where we can help to bolster the coffers of the Mayor’s Charity and represent the council across South Tyneside and beyond, while creating fond memories that we will both treasure forever.

“And as we say goodbye to 2017 and welcome in 2018, we would also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their ongoing support and wish all of our residents a very peaceful, happy and healthy 2018.”

The Mayor added: “We have both had a wonderful time representing our fantastic borough and meeting so many people.

“It is a great honour to play such an important role in serving South Tyneside and when we get to go a little further afield, the Mayoress and I always seize the opportunity to talk about what a fabulous place the borough is and its kind-hearted residents.”

For more information about the Mayor’s Charity, visit www.southtyneside.gov.uk/mayorscharity