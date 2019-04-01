Call for revamp at South Shields play park

A children’s park on a South Tyneside estate has been branded ‘not fit for purpose’ and ‘dangerous’ by a resident calling for council chiefs to revamp the area for youngsters.

Ali Hayder says St Mark’s Park in Laygate, South Shields, could be an asset for young people living on the estate as a place they could go to enjoy their school holidays.

Residents are unhappy on St Marks Play Area condition at Bedford Avenue, Laygate. Ali Hayder

But ahe claims that, after years of use, the area needs a revamp to make it more attractive to families and fit for purpose.

Mr Hayder from nearby Bedford Avenue, said: “There are no facilities for young people on the estate. We have lots of young people who live in the area but they have no where to play.

“The park hasn’t been touched in years and needs to be revamped as it is not fit for purpose, dirty and dangerous.

“We have the summer holidays coming up, it would be great for them to have a decent play park to play in.”

Emelia Graham, four, who was in the park with her parents said: “It’s not very good. It will be good if we had a bigger slides and more swings.”

Her mum, who wished not to be named, added: “I have lived on the estate for years and it hasn’t changed once.

“It needs to be revamped. There are dirty toadstools which are meant to be a table and chairs, but they’re filthy.

“It’s as if the park has been forgotten about. It’d be great if the place was done up for the kids on the estate.”

The park features a small playframe and slide, a set of swings, with a grassed area and goalposts.

Coun Nancy Maxwell, Lead Member for Area Management and Community Safety at South Tyneside Council, said: “We regularly inspect all council-owned play equipment for safety.

“It is important to remember funding reductions of almost 40% of our real spending power mean we have to prioritise spending on areas where we can make the most impact for the people of South Tyneside.

“However, in light of residents’ views we will review the equipment on site. Any refurbishment is usually done in Spring/Summer when the weather tends to be better.”