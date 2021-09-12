Call-out for South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade over concerns for dog owner
South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade were called out to Littlehaven Beach on Sunday, September 12 over concerns for a dog owner.
Volunteers received the alert just before 7am on Sunday, after concerns were raised over a dog owner potentially entering the water to rescue his pet.
It is reported by members of the South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB) that the animal was drifting out to sea on a piece of driftwood.
Teams were stood down on their way to the scene as the incident had been resolved.
A SSVLB spokesperson said on social media: “The team were tasked to Littlehaven beach after concern for the owner of a dog that was drifting out to sea on driftwood, it was thought he may enter the water to try to rescue the dog.
“The team were stood down en route as the incident had been resolved."
Members of the public are reminded that in a coastal emergency, they should call 999 and ask for the coastguard.