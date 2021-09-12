Call-out for South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade over concerns for dog owner

Volunteers received the alert just before 7am on Sunday, after concerns were raised over a dog owner potentially entering the water to rescue his pet.

Teams were stood down on their way to the scene as the incident had been resolved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade received an early morning call-out over concerns for a dog owner at Littlehaven Beach.

A SSVLB spokesperson said on social media: “The team were tasked to Littlehaven beach after concern for the owner of a dog that was drifting out to sea on driftwood, it was thought he may enter the water to try to rescue the dog.

“The team were stood down en route as the incident had been resolved."

Members of the public are reminded that in a coastal emergency, they should call 999 and ask for the coastguard.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.