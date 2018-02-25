Call to enter ‘fast and flat’ 5km at Temple Memorial Park in South Shields

Runners and spectators are being invited to come out in force to support a 5km run on the paths of Temple Memorial Park.

The event has been organised by running enthusiast Luke Adams and is open to people of all levels from beginners to elite.

The course has been described as a ‘flat and fast’ 5km course and designed for people to gain personal bests.

The run will take place on Sunday, March 25, at 10.30am.

Those wanting to take part must sign up ahead of the event by visiting www.runbritain.com and entering the month of the run and county of Tyne and Wear.

Runners are asked to ensure they are medically fit to take part and if unsure to check with their doctor.

Numbers can be collected from Temple Park Leisure Centre between 9.30am and 10.15am.

Email info@runeatsleep.co.uk with your name and club for elite entry.