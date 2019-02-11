Call to unite in sea of pink and blue for Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry

A call to unite against terrorism by turning the borough blue and pink in honour of teenagers Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry, has been made by their heartbroken families.

May 22, 2017 is a date family and freinds will never forget - the day their world came crashing down.

The couple, described as “perfect” for each other were enjoying a night at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester when they were killed in a bomb attack.

Last year, Chloe’s uncle, Glenn Rowe, called for people to wear the colours that have become synonymous with the pair - leading to South Tyneside being bathed in a sea of pink and blue, as the community gathered to honour the lives of the teenagers, one year on from the attack.

The day raised £42,000 for the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust created by their parents as a legacy to the couple.

The charity supports young performers and sportspeople to reach their full potential, through the use of bursaries - a chance Chloe, 17, a talented performer and Liam, 19, a gifted cricketer, were robbed of.

As their families prepare to face the devastating reality that another year has passed without their beloved children by their sides, Mr Rowe is calling on people to once again come together, on May 22, in honour of the couple and to unite in a stand against terrorism by wearing pink and blue.

Mr Rowe, who is being supported by trust volunteers Louise Rowe and Heather Scott, said: “I never thought the pink and blue day for Chloe and Liam would spread as far as it did or become as big as it did.

“It went world-wide as far as New Zealand, Hawaii and Canada. We had more than 6,000 individuals and businesses getting involved, with pictures being shared on social media as to what they were doing to mark the day.

“Last year, it was just an idea which took off, this year, it is a bit more organised. We have already made contact with schools and are looking to make the day even more of a celebration of their lives.”

Since Mr Rowe announced that Blue and Pink Day would once again be taking place, more than 200 people have posted to say they will be getting involved in some way, with numbers set to rise as the day draws closer.

He added: “We’re leaving it up to individuals as to how they get involved, it’s whatever they feel comfortable doing.

“We had cake sales, people dressing their dogs in pink and blue and a number of businesses dressing their windows, last year.

“It lets their families know people are thinking about them.”

For details on the trust or pink and blue day visit Chloe and Liam Together Forever page on Facebook.