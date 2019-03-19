Can you help? Care home’s plea for public’s help in transforming bar for residents

A tired-looking bar is set to be revamped and relocated in a care home in South Tyneside - but staff need your help.

For the past 10-years, residents at Palmersdene Care Home in Jarrow have been able to enjoy meeting up with friends and family in a upstairs bar.

Palmersdene Care Home appeal for new home bar. Deputy manager Megan Graves with resident Mary Jordan

However, the room is now no longer fit for purpose and is in desperate need of a revamp.

Staff have also decided to relocate it into a bigger room - formerly a dining room - on the ground floor in a bid to make it more accessible.

The room left vacant by the bar will then be turned into a hair salon and nail bar.

Deputy Manager Megan Graves said: “We have had a bar within the home for about 10-years.

If anybody can help with items, including optics, beer mats, as well as furniture, or with the relocation itself, we would be so grateful. Megan Graves

“It was well used when it first opened but not so much now because of the way it is.

“We are looking to create a brand new bar on the ground floor to make it even more accessible to people.

“We have discussed the idea with the residents and they are happy with what we have planned.”

The bar is run by the home’s staff and over the years has become a focal place for residents looking to socialise.

Megan added: “It does help to combat social isolation and the men often meet up there and have created their own men’s group.”

The home is appealing for the help of the community to help with the relocation and the transformation of its bar for its residents.

Palmersdene Care Home, run by the Anchor Hanover Group, provides accommodation for the borough’s older people. It also provides specialised care for those who have dementia, Parkinson’s or needs a personalised care plan.

Megan said: “If people can help us turn this idea into a reality for our residents, it would be wonderful.

“We are in need of new furniture for the bar as well as help with the actual relocation.

“If anybody can help with items, including optics, beer mats, as well as furniture, or with the relocation itself, we would be so grateful.”

The home is hoping to start work on the project as soon as possible.

Anyone who has items the home can use or is able to help with the relocation of the bar is asked to contact Megan on 428 0660.