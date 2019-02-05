Can you help find missing Manchester teen who is believed to be in South Shields?

Police are looking for help to trace a Manchester teenager who is thought to be in South Shields.

Northumbria Police have issued an appeal to help Greater Manchester Police trace Iqra Hussain.

Iqra, 18, is thought to be in the South Shields area and anyone who sees her is encouraged to call the police.

She was last seen in the Cheetham Hill area of Manchester on Monday, January 7, at 8am, when she left home for college and her family have not heard from her since.

Iqra is described as slim build, 5ft 3ins, with long black hair. She was wearing a black denim skirt, black tights and boots and a blue puffer jacket.

If you have seen her, or know her whereabouts, then call 101 and ask to speak to Greater Manchester Police quoting MP/19/0122269.