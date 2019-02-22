Can you help find missing Sunderland man Stephen Bainbridge?

The family of a missing Sunderland man have appealed for help to find him.

Stephen Bainbridge, from Roker, has not been seen since yesterday afternoon.

Sister-in-law Kirsty Potts said: "Stephen been missing for 24 hours now, which is totally out of character and the whole family is worried.

"Please, if anyone has had contact or seen him, let us know."

She said Stephen was last seen wearing a black jacket and, possibly, navy tracksuit bottoms.

It was possible, but not certain, that he had been sighted taking the E1 bus to South Shields.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Last night, police were made aware that Stephen Bainbridge, 37, was missing.

"He was last seen leaving a house on Brandling Street, Sunderland, at around 2pm that day but has not been heard from since.

"Enquiries are ongoing to trace him and police would encourage Stephen to get in touch with officers to let them know he is safe and well.

"Stephen, or anyone who knows his whereabouts, is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 0323568."