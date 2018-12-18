Can you help find this 60-year-old wedding ring?

A devoted couple who last year celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary have been left upset after losing their precious wedding ring.

Jean and Terry Sweeny believe they lost Jean’s gold wedding band sometime last week in South Shields after it slipped off her finger.

Jean and Terry Sweeney on their 60th wedding anniversary.

The couple from Highfield Road in the town are now appealing for the public’s help to find the treasured ring.

Their daughter Jackie Astley, 53, hopes anyone who may see it in the town will get in touch with the Gazette.

She says it could be anywhere in the town, with the couple often visiting the likes of the Little Haven, Asda and Morrisons.

Jackie said: “The ring is very old. My parents got married on July 16, 1958, and last year they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

Terry and Jean Sweeney on their wedding day.

“Last week the ring slipped off her finger while they were out and about in South Shields.

“My mum has lost weight over the years and has been going to get it reduced but never got round to it.

“It cost around £4.50 when my dad bought it 60 years ago and it is of sentimental value.”

Jean, 80, a former home help, and Terry, 81, a former bus driver, met when they both worked at The Derwent Water Hotel, in Keswick, in the Lake District.

Following their marriage the couple moved back to the North East, first setting up home in Tyne Dock.

The couple have six children Terence, Mark, Peter, Paul, Jackie and Sonia and a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Anyone who sees the ring is asked to contact the Gazette by emailing gazette.news@jpimedia.co.uk