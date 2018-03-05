Can you help South Shields FC get tomorrow's big game on?

South Shields FC have appealed for the help of their fans as they try to ensure tomorrow's game against Ossett Town beats the weather.

The pitch at Mariners Park still has a covering of snow following last week's adverse weather in South Tyneside.

However, officials are hopeful that tomorrow's game will go ahead - if volunteers can lend a helping hand.

This morning, joint managers Lee Picton and Graham Fenton, as well as vice-chairman Gary Crutwell, have been on the pitch clearing some of the snow.

They are now appealing for others to join them, and bring their own plastic shovels if possible.

Picton said: "Because of the weather, it has been almost two weeks since we last played, so we'd really like tomorrow's game to go ahead.

"Probably three-quarters of the pitch has defrosted quite nicely, but at both ends of it, there are areas where the snow has drifted and there is quite a bit to clear.

"If any of our supporters are available to come and lend us a helping hand this morning, it would be hugely appreciated.

"With their help we're confident we'll be able to get the game on.

"If they are able to bring their own shovels, we request that they are plastic so we can protect the pitch as much as possible."

The Mariners are top of the Evo-Stik North Division heading into tomorrow's fixture, which is due to kick-off at 7.45pm.