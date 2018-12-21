Can you help this struggling South Tyneside charity to stay open?

A charity which has helped thousands of people with their mental health and wellbeing is appealing for help to save it from closure.

Escape Intervention Services Ltd, which is based at Long Row, South Shields, is in urgent need of funds as it approaches the end of its Big Lottery funding this month.

It was founded in 2008 by service manager Lynne Yousef, 64, to provide a range of therapeutic interventions, including counselling, guidance and support, to enable young people to reach their potential.

Lynne Yousef said: “We have been overwhelmed by the generosity of our young people and their families, many of whom are in the lowest income bracket.

“Despite our efforts to date we have only raised a fraction of what we need.

“Our recent application to Big Lottery was rejected as they didn’t feel it was a viable proposal so we are looking at alternative ideas around our work with young people.

“We know our service is valued by those who access it and we have appealed to the local authority and Clinical Commissioning Group, without success so far.

“We would appeal to anyone who can offer financial support to save us, such as large companies to sustain a locally needed youth provision for the positive opportunities for young people.”

Anyone who can help can contact the charity directly.