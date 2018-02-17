Candle ceremony aims to promote kindness and comfort at Hebburn Temple

A special event at a South Tyneside Buddhist Temple is aiming to help boost the stock of a community group helping families in need.

The Dhammakayen meditation centre - at the former St Andrew’s Church, off Ellison Street, Hebburn - is hosting a candle light ceremony on Thursday March 1.

The event aims to promote kindness, warmth and comfort.

Ahead of the ceremony, visitors are being asked to make a donation of food in aid of Hebburn Helps.

The group, based at South Tyneside Children’s Centre in Hebburn, provide food parcels to families struggling to make ends meet.

Items can include, tins of meat, dried fruit, food parcels, long life juice, bottles of squash, sugar and UHT milk

Jo Durkin from Hebburn Helps said: “We are just over the moon they have chosen Hebburn Helps to benefit from the food donations they collect.

“With them being based in Hebburn, supporting a community cause in the same town is lovely.

“They have been down to see us to let us know they are holding a candle ceremony and what they were doing which is really nice of them.

“They have been to see us before and brought us donations - we just think it’s brilliant”.

For those unable to attend the ceremony, donations can be left at the temple.

The ceremony is open to all ages and starts at 5.30pm until 6.30pm.

People are asked to register ahead of the candle ceremony by visiting http://bit.ly/2DpedyZ

For details on services and events held at the temple visit the Dhammakayen meditation centre on Facebook.