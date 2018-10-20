Car overturned on A1 near Washington Services

One lane is currently closed on the A1 northbound after a vehicle overturned near the Washington Services.

Emergency services were called to the crash where a vehicle overturned on the A1 northbound earlier this afternoon.

One lane is still currently closed between junction 63 and junction 64 of the A1 northbound.

There is approximately one mile of slow traffic following the accident.

No one is believed to have been injured in the collision.

Emergency services have now left the scene and Highways England has sent teams to inspect damage to the barrier.