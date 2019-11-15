RTC on Age Concern back wall, Anderson Street

On Friday, November 15 at 2am, Northumbria Police responded to an incident that involved a single vehicle that had reportedly crashed into a brick wall on Anderson Street, in South Shields near local pub Voyager.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Shortly after 2am today (Friday), police received a report of a one-vehicle collision on Anderson Street, South Shields.

"Officers attended and found a car had collided with a brick wall and a concrete bollard. Nobody was seriously injured."

Damage is localised to front, right side of the car and Northumbria Police have confirmed that nobody was seriously injured.

We have reached out to the Voyager Pub for a comment but they have not responded.