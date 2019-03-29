Care home in Jarrow is filled with kindness, national survey finds

Staff are celebrating after a care home in South Tyneside was rated highly by its residents and relatives in a national survey.

Anchor’s Palmersdene, in Grange Road West, Jarrow, scored highly in the Your Care Rating survey which asked the residents to comment on how they are looked after.

Palmersdene Care Home. Home manager Maureen McCulloch

The results show Palmersdene was given an overall performance rating score of 934 out of 1,000 and 890 out of 1,000 by the residents and their families and friends respectively.

Both scores were well above the national averages of 882 for the residents’ survey and 842 for the relatives’ survey.

The Your Care Rating survey is the country’s largest and most authoritative survey of care home residents and their families and friends.

Manager Maureen McCulloch said: “It’s great that not just our residents, but their families and friends value the care they receive here.

Palmersdene Care Home.

“Most of our scores across the four themes are really positive, which shows that life for our residents is happy and fulfilling and this is recognised by their loved ones.

“While we’re really pleased with our scores, we obviously want to get even better and the survey helps us do that by giving us direct feedback from residents, friends and family.

“Families can also see at a glance which care homes are committed to raising standards and being transparent as they take part in the survey.”

She added: “Every care home resident, and their family and friends, should be able to speak up about their care and this is what the Your Care

Rating survey does – it gives them a voice.”

More than 11,000 residents in 532 care homes across the UK and 6,956 relatives and friends took part in the survey.

Each care home was given an overall score based on the residents’ feedback and a second on the family and friends’ feedback across four broad themes: Staff and Care, Home Comforts, Choice and Having a Say, and Quality of Life.

The older people said they were happy living at the home and staff treated them as an individual.

The relatives also praised the care home, stating staff treated the residents with kindness, dignity and respect.

All of this year’s results for every care home surveyed are displayed on the Your Care Rating website, www.yourcarerating.org.