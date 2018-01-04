Care home staff furious after health watchdog website error sees home wrongly branded ‘inadequate’

A health standards watchdog website fault led to a South Tyneside care home being labelled as “inadequate”.

Managers at Deneside Court, in Fellgate, Jarrow, were left fielding calls and defending their work after an out-of-date inspection report was published in error on the Care Quality Commission website.

Deneside Court St Joseph's Way, Jarrow

A subsequent inspection report - which saw the home’s rating upgraded to “requiring improvement” after a number of issues were addressed - disappeared from the watchdog’s site.

Officials at the CQC confirmed there had been a “technical issue” over the publication of the reports and that the current rating for the home is “requiring improvement.”

Amanda Knight, head of therapy for Careline Lifestyles which runs the home, said: “Yesterday, we were alerted to the fact that CQC had re-published an out-of-date inspection report on their website which rated Deneside Court as ‘inadequate’ and detailed special measures that were in place for the home.

“This is an old report and the home has been inspected twice since this report was originally written. Deneside Court is not in special measures or rated as inadequate – this is misinformation on the part of CQC.

“We accept that this is a genuine technical issue with CQC’s website but the impact of this error has been devastating for us.”

She added: “We have spent the last 24 hours managing the fallout with phone calls from concerned social workers, family members and prospective users of the service.

“The staff at the home, who have poured their hearts and souls into driving through improvements over the last two years, have been understandably upset.

“CQC do great work and sometimes mistakes happen but every hour that passes with CQC continuing to display out of date information does real damage to the great reputation we have re-established at Deneside Court.”

The home provides residential and nursing care support to adults with brain injuries, mental health needs, neurological, learning or physical disabilities.

It also has a spa-hydrotherapy pool, sensory rooms, gym equipment and other facilities to enable people to develop their daily living skills.

A spokeswoman at the CQC did not wish to comment further on the error.

It is understood the more up to date report will be featured on the CQC website as soon as possible.