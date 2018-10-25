Care home workers in line for top award

Dedicated staff at a care home in South Tyneside are in line for national honours after being recognised for going the extra mile for their residents.

Seven members of staff at Palmersdene Care Home, on Grange Road West, Jarrow, have been shortlisted across a range of categories in the Great British Care Awards.

Alison White and Dawn Stewart are both hoping to win the Carer of the Year honour, while Melanie Clasper and Joyce Edwards have both been shortlisted for the Frontline Leader award.

Georgia Potts is in line for a Care Newcomer Award and Nigel Michelmore is hoping to pick up the Chef of the Year accolade.

Palmersdene manager, Maureen McCulloch has also been shortlisted for a Care Home Registered Manager of The Year award.

The Great British Care Awards are a series of regional events throughout England and celebrate outstanding people across the care sector.

The awards aim to recognise those who have demonstrated excellence within their field.

The staff at Palmersdene had to write 300 word statement about why they should be shortlisted for the nominated category.

They will join others in the care sector in the region who will be interviewed on Monday, October 29, at the Hilton Hotel in Gateshead, before finding out whether they have won the awards at a ceremony at on Saturday, December 1, at the Hilton Hotel.

Manager Maureen McCulloch said: “I pride myself in ensuring that we give the best service to our customers.

“I always try to make my staff feel appreciated for a job well done.

“At Palmersdene we are a family unit.”