Cars submerged in dramatic floods and homes left without water after major pipe burst in North East

Cars have been submerged and homes left without water after a major pipe burst in the North East.

Emergency services are working to deal with the floods in what Northumbrian Water are describing as a major incident around Newburn Bridge, south of the River Tyne.

Northumbrian Water said it was working with fire and rescue crew as they pumped water away from the area.

"We apologise for the disruption caused to customers and motorists in the area," the company said in twitter.

"We're working hard to restore water to properties affected by the burst pipe in the Newburn Bridge area. We have switched off water to the affected pipe and are now starting to restore water to affected customers."

The Tyne & Wear Fire and Rescue Authority said: "We have four fire engines on scene at Newburn Bridge, and a heavy volume pump is being supplied by the Environment Agency.

"Crews are from Byker, Washington, Newcastle Central and Gosforth fire stations are all in attendance."

