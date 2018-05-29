Cash boost to help lighting revamp at South Shields centre

A South Shields Community centre is celebrating a £11,000 cash boost to upgrade its outdated lighting.

Ocean Road Centre, in Ocean Rolad, South Shields, is aiming to become more energy efficient after receiving the grant from SUEZ Communities Trust.

The cash will be used to complete work to replace outdated lighting.

The heating system which has been in place since the 1970s will also be replaced and a sink installed in an upstairs room to accommodate a craft group.

Already half of the centre’s lighting has been replaced with the £11,898 grant enabling the work to be completed.

Coun Audrey McMillan, one of the centre’s Trustees, said “As Trustees we are most grateful to Suez Trust for their funding, it will make a huge difference to Ocean Road Centre and ensure that more groups can use the sports hall for both leisure and fitness activities. The heating in the hall was failing and was ineffective so this will ensure we can be operational once again”.

SUEZ Communities Trust is an independent funding body set up in 1997 to provide funding through the Landfill Communities Fund.

Cash can be used to improve vital public recreation facilities including village halls, community centres, sport, heritage and play areas.

Marek Gordon, Chairman of SUEZ Communities Trust added “SUEZ Communities Trust provides funding awards through the Landfill Communities Fund. This important source of funding has been available since 1997 and has provided such worthy projects with more than £1.4 billion. We were delighted to be able to offer funding to Ocean Road Centre.”