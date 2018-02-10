Cash help offer for volunteers

Voluntary groups in South Tyneside are being urged to make use of free online service to get cash.

The internet tool has been set up by South Tyneside Council to help voluntary and community groups secure the funds they need to continue delivering their vital work in the borough.

The Open 4 Community portal allows groups to search through a database containing hundreds of grants, awards and other forms of financial assistance from the European Union, charitable trusts and the government.

By using the portal, Age Concern Tyneside South was able to successfully secure a grant of £5,000 from the Sir James Knott Trust.

Jackie Jamieson, service development manager at Age Concern Tyneside South, said: “Having access to the portal has been invaluable. It means we can keep up to date and be notified of a much wider range of funding opportunities that we may not previously been aware of.”

Coun Nancy Maxwell, lead member for the voluntary sector, partnerships and co-operatives, said: “We appreciate the importance of our community and voluntary groups and are committed to helping them access the funds.”

“With the public sector facing unprecedented financial challenges, these groups are becoming increasingly important in delivering the services our residents rely on. I am delighted that this funding tool is fast becoming the first port of call for many of our groups and is helping them to continue their sterling work in the community.”

Development Worker for Funding and Governance at Inspire, Gill Smith, said: “I have found the funding portal invaluable. The feedback I have received from voluntary and community groups has been incredibly positive.

Voluntary and community groups can find out more about the portal at: www.southtyneside.gov.uk/communityfunding