CCTV appeal after bike stolen in South Shields

Police have appealed for help after a bike was stolen in South Shields.

The theft happened in Highfield Road on Wednesday, October 11, 2017.

The bike stolen was a Black Mongoose BMX with gold writing, grey suede saddle and black wheels.

To help with enquiries police have released an image of a man they would like to trace who was in the area at the time.

The image is not the clearest but detectives hope it will help jog someone's memory.

If anyone has information they should contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 153 110717.