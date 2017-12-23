CCTV installed at shops in Hebburn after armed robberies

Two armed robberies within weeks of each other at a row of shops in South Tyneside has led to a CCTV camera being installed in the area.

People living and working in Finchale Road, Hebburn, were left concerned following the robberies which happened last November.

The CCTV camera at Finchale Road shops. Picture by FRANK REID

Since then, councillors for the area have been looking at ways to increase security and provide reassurance for both residents and shopowners.

Anti-social behaviour was also raised as an issue at previous community area forum meetings.

Now, after funds were made available, a security camera has been installed to watch over the shops and surrounding area funded by a community forum grant.

The mobile camera, is thought to be the first to be bought by a community area forum.

Coun John McCabe said: “Following the armed robberies last November, residents told us they also had concerns of anti-social behaviour in the area.

“We had some funds available so we decided to purchase the mobile camera which has now been installed and is up and running.”

He added: “There are a lot of older people living in that area and we just wanted to give them peace of mind to our residents and to the shop owners.

“We were the first CAF to buy a mobile camera which will hopefully assist the police when it comes to dealing with anti-social behaviour in the area.”

One shop assistant said: “I think it’s a good idea to have the camera up. There were two robberies last year but there is also shoplifters about.

“There are all sorts going on and there are a lot of kids who hang around.

“It is quite dark around here so it’s good the area is now being watched. As well as the shoplifters there are also cars that go flying up and down here it’s ridiculous.”