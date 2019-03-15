Cemetery support group welcome anniversary support

A support group which takes care of a South Tyneside cemetery say they have been overwhelmed at the response to their memorial event marking 150 years since the first burials took place.

People of all ages turned out to take part in the special service hosted in Jarrow Cemetery.

The Deputy Mayor Coun Norman Dick marks the 150th anniversary of the opening of Jarrow Cemetery, with Deputy Mayoress Jean Williamson, and youngsters Jacob Hill and Orla Fagan.

Those attending were given details on the site’s history before wreaths were laid on the grave of Isabella Moore, buried on unconsecrated ground on the day the cemetery opened, and Margaret Chrisp, the first person buried on consecrated ground.

Trisha Vickers, of Friends of Jarrow Cemetery which organised the event, said: “We had help from the councillors Audrey Huntley, Geraldine Kilgour and Adam Ellison to make it a success.

“The turnout was beyond our expectations. We were quite overwhelmed. People were impressed with everything the friend’s group has done within the cemetery.”

The service led by Deacon Kevin Atkinson was attended by Deputy Mayor and Mayoress of South Tyneside Coun Norman Dick and Jean Williamson, who planted a tree with the help of youngsters Jacob Hill and Orla Fagan.

The turnout was beyond our expectations. We were quite overwhelmed. Trisha Vickers

Coun Dick said: “Jarrow Cemetery will forever be special to so many families in the local community.

“We were delighted to join the Friends of Jarrow Cemetery to celebrate this milestone anniversary. It offered a wonderful opportunity to commemorate the thousands of people from all walks of life who are buried there and to appreciate the stories behind the headstones.”

The group is on the lookout for volunteers for its tea room. For details, visit its social media page on Facebook Friends of Jarrow Cemetery.,