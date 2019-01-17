Chameleon returns to South Shields as pub boss’ venture pays off with new ‘late lounge’ at The Maltings

A pub owner is reaping the rewards of months of hard work as his business goes from strength to strength.

Glen Winlow runs The Maltings in Claypath Lane, South Shields, which was proving to be a success after he took over the venue two years ago.

It’s as if we’ve managed to bring a little piece of Newcastle to South Shields. Glen Winlow

A South Shields boy at heart, he couldn’t shake off the feeling the building could offer more to customers.

Remembering some of the well-known bars in the town from yesteryear, he set his heart on restoring one of the pub’s former names - the Chameleon.

Following a revamp of the bar downstairs which had been closed to the public previously he was finally able to open the doors to his new venture just in time for the Christmas trade.

The Chameleon Late Lounge is currently open Thursday and Friday from 4.30pm and Saturday to Sunday, from 2pm, selling a range of lagers and cocktails - with a late night DJ on a weekend.

It is a venture that is paying off for the pub owner, who has been working within the industry for more than 30 years.

Mr Winlow said: “When most places are quiet after the Christmas period, we have been packed on both weekends.

“We did have a few teething problems when we first opened with furniture but they have been sorted and we now have such a nice atmosphere and ambience.

“We have a wide range of clientele who appreciate the elegance of the venue. It’s as if we’ve managed to bring a little piece of Newcastle to South Shields.

“It’s a place where people can come dressed up and feel safe in a nice environment and enjoy one of the wide range of drinks on offer or relax while enjoying a cocktail.

“The Westoe end of the town is starting to pick up with The Maltings, the Cask Lounge, and now the Chameleon to add to the Brittania which has always been there.”

The venue of the Maltings and the Chameleon Late lounge - which is a modern twist on the old bar - aims to give people the chance to experience two different bars under one roof.

Since opening the addition to the bar, Mr Winlow has been able to take on a further seven staff boosting his employee numbers to 16.

He added: “We are doing really well, which can only be a good thing for South Shields.

“Once the warmer weather comes we will also be opening up the outside and trading seven days a week.”