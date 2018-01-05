Champion kickboxer launches women’s only fitness class in South Shields

A world champion kickboxer is using her martial arts skills to help other women fight their way back to fitness.

Laura Burnett is set to launch her own training club - at Kuei Ling gym, Maxwell Street, South Shields.

Laura Burnett's new women kickboxing class at Kuei Ling Martial Arts

The 30-year-old has been involved in the sport since the age of 11 and is currently a 2nd degree black belt.

She is also the Unified World Championship two time gold medal winner, English Ringsport Open Champion, UBC North East Champion and BFKKO Northern Area Champion.

Now, she is aiming to pass on her skills to help other women fight their way back to fitness, increase their confidence and learn self-defence techniques.

Laura, who is a student at Kuei Ling Kickboxing Club, said: “I was looking for something to improve my fitness when I was younger and found kickboxing.

“I just got into it from there.

“I have done a little bit of teaching in the club and thought it would be a good idea to create a women’s only class.”

Se added: “A lot of women want to do something like this but don’t have the confidence to train with the men.

“I quite enjoy the teaching side of things but never thought when I first came to the gym it would be something I’d end up doing.

“I’m really enjoying it.

“Since we mentioned what we were doing, we have had quite a lot of interest from women wanting to get involved.”

The sessions will include a range of padwork, self-defense, bag work, circuit training as well as use of the on-site gym.

They have been designed for beginners and are open to all women of all abilities from the age of 14 upwards.

As well as learning the basics, people will have the chance, if they wish, to eventually work towards their gradings.

Laura added: “I am really looking forward to getting started and passing on what I have learned over the years to others.”

The classes, priced £5, will start on Monday - from 7pm until 8pm.

There is no need to pre-book and women can turn up on the night.

Kuei-Ling runs a series of classes and training sessions for children and adults for those looking to keep fit or take part in competitions.

For more information on classes and sessions call 07946 389 945 or visit Kuei-Ling on Facebook.