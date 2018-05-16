Changes at the top at South Tyneside Council

Changes have been made at South Tyneside Council with two new faces appointed to the cabinet.

Speaking at the council’s annual meeting at South Shields Town Hall, leader Iain Malcolm announced that Coun Joan Atkinson and Coun Allan West were both stepping down from the executive panel.

Coun Mark Walsh

Coun Moira Smith will move from the Area Management and Community Safety role to take over Coun Atkinson’s Children, Young People and Families brief.

New addition Coun Mark Walsh will assume responsibility for Coun West’s Housing and Transport portfolio.

He is joined in the cabinet by Coun Fay Cunningham, who has been made lead member for Voluntary Sector Partnerships and Co-operatives.

She fills the shoes of Coun Nancy Maxwell, who has been given the Area Management and Community Safety portfolio previously held by Coun Smith.

South Tyneside Council leader, Coun Malcolm, praised the work of both departing cabinet members, especially Coun Atkinson.

He said: “She has overseen huge improvements in the borough and led to good performance indicators going into the future.”

The full list of cabinet members is:

Council leader: Councillor Iain Malcolm

Deputy Leader – Councillor Alan Kerr

Resources and Innovation – Councillor Ed Malcolm

Regeneration and Economy – Councillor John Anglin

Housing and Transport – Councillor Mark Walsh

Area Management and Community Safety – Councillor Nancy Maxwell

Children, Young People and Families – Councillor Moira Smith

Voluntary Sector, Partnerships and Co-operatives – Councillor Fay Cunningham

Independence and Wellbeing – Councillor Tracey Dixon

James Harrison

James Harrison , Local Democracy Reporting Service