Charitable teen gives up pocket money to buy sweets for youngsters this Christmas

A kind-hearted teenager is hoping to spread a little festive cheer to youngsters this Christmas with his donation of chocolate and sweets.

Josh Marshall was so touched by the team of volunteers supporting deprived families in South Tyneside that he too decided he wanted to help.

The 13-year-old, who attends St Joseph’s RC Academy in Hebburn, was introduced to Hebburn Helps last year by his mum Maria who donated presents at Christmas.

Since then, he has put a percentage of his pocket money into a savings tin which he then spent on a collection of sweets and chocolates to create hampers for youngsters.

These have now been donated to Hebburn Helps.

His mum Maria said: “We had gone together to donate a sweet hamper and some presents, last year, and as soon as he came out of the place, he said he felt great.

“He asked if we could do something again and I suggested he could use some of his pocket money to save up for sweets and chocolates.

“He said he would, but I didn’t think he would stick to it, but he did.

“He started putting a bit of his money away and then we went out and bought sweets and chocolates which were made into hampers.

“He has such a lovely nature and I am so proud of him. There’s not a lot of children who would do that, but he has.”

Hebburn Helps are a voluntary community organisation which helps families funding it hard and struggling to make ends meet by provide food parcels, adults clothing, kids clothing, baby equipment, toys, household items and more.

Hebburn Helps was founded by Jo Durkin and Angie Comerford.

Jo said: “Josh came last year with his mam and donated a sweet hamper, this year he has come back after saving his pocket money and brought us five sweet hampers.

“He is such a lovely, caring young man and we are so grateful to both Josh and his mam for their very kind donations.”

Hebburn Helps are always on the lookout for donations of food, clothing and anything else which can be hadned onto families in need.

Hebburn Helps based at South Tyneside Children’s Centre in Campbell Park Road, Hebburn, is open beyween 10am and 4pm Monday to Friday.

For information or to contact Jo or Angie email admin@hebburnhelps.co.uk