Charity aims for a recycled Christmas boost in South Tyneside

An environmental charity is aiming for a recyling Christmas - and bargain buys for people in South Tyneisde.

Groundwork South Tyneside and Newcastle (STAN) is calling on people to donate unwanted household goods to its community shop, so they can be recycled and sold on at a substantially reduced cost.

The shop sells range of goods - including hoovers, three-piece suites, TVs and a range of children’s toys such as electric cars and go karts - which have been cleaned, repaired and electrical goods are PAT tested before being sold at an affordable cost.

The group says this makes goods accessible to residents who may find it difficult to purchase the same item full price and they are fully guaranteed.

The Groundwork shop is based at the Middlefields Recycling Village in South Shields and the income generated is reinvested into the local community to improve green spaces, create better neighbourhoods and to build skills and job prospects.

Groundwork STAN and South Tyneside Council hope the venture will help reduce the amount of domestic waste going to landfill and protect the environment.

Chris Wild, operations manager, property, assets and commercial services at Groundwork, said “Christmas is just around the corner and can put extra financial pressure on families. We are hoping that our shop initiative can help alleviate some of this pressure as items are sold at a fraction of the original price.

“This initiative preventing perfectly good items being thrown away, saving money for people and helping to protect our environment. I would therefore encourage more South Tyneside residents to help us re-use and recycle their unwanted and preloved items.”

Coun Nancy Maxwell, lead member for area management and community safety at South Tyneside Council, said: “The community shop is a unique way for residents to support social and green projects in South Tyneside while helping to do their bit for the environment by recycling some of their unwanted items.

“It’s a great place for people to get a quality item at a low price, particularly at what can be an expensive time of year for many families.”

For more information on Groundwork South Tyneside and Newcastle, go to www.groundwork.org.uk/sites/stan