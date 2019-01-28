Charity champion to walk a mile for each person killed in Manchester Arena terror for Chloe and Liam Trust

A charity champion in South Tyneside is putting his best foot forward in tribute to the 22 people who lost their lives in a terror attack in Manchester.

Colin Burgin-Plews has set himself a 22-mile mission - a mile for each person killed - dressed in his famous big pink dress.

Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry

The charity walk - which will take place on South Shields seafront on Sunday, May 19 - is in aid of the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust.

The charity was created as a lasting legacy to Chloe Rutherford, 17 and Liam Curry, 19, whose lives were taken that night.

Colin, from Talbot Road, said: “Last year, I went to Manchester to do the 10k run but this year I wanted to do something where Chloe and Liam are both from.

“My son went to school with Chloe and I can’t imagine my bairn going out and never coming home.”

He added: “I’ve measured the route around the Bents Park and the Dragon and if I walk round it 20 times, that’s exactly 22 miles - one for each of those killed in Manchester.

“I asked if anyone wanted to come and join me and do two laps and the response has been overwhelming. In eight hours of putting something on social media, I had 157 people wanting to join me.”

Colin will kick-start his laps at 7.30am and will continue throughout the day.

People can join him at any point to walk with him and to complete their own two laps of the route.

The Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust was set up to nurture the talents of young aspiring sportspeople and performers to help them reach their full potential - something the much-loved couple will never be able to do - through the use of bursaries.

Chloe was a gifted performer and Liam was a talented cricketer.

The two areas were chosen by their families to link with the passion the couple had for their respective talents,

Since the charity was launched in 2017, thousands of pounds have been paid out to help young performers and sportspeople in South Tyneside and beyond, from funding equipment and performing arts tuition fees, to helping fund trips to national and international competitions.

Anyone who would like to sponsor Colin visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/22milesfor22lives?

For information on the Trust visit www.facebook.com/ChloeAndLiamTogetherForever