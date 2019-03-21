Charity donates ear defenders to help Customs House visitors who are sensitive to noise enjoy shows

Visitors to a South Tyneside arts venue who are sensitive to noise can now enjoy their shows in peace.

The Customs House has taken delivery of 20 pairs of ear defenders.

They will be loaned out in exchange for a £5 refundable deposit to both children and adults attending shows at the venue.

The headsets protect the wearer from extreme noises allowing them to enjoy performances without excess noise and are thanks to a donation from Community Corner, which raises funds for community organisations in South Tyneside.

Ray Spencer, Executive Director of The Customs House, in Mill Dam, said: “We are very grateful that once again, they have chosen to support The Customs House with this brilliant donation of 20 ear defenders, which will be made available to both children and adults who need them.”

Community Corner was established in 2014 by mum Lynne Davis and daughter Cheryl McDonald and is run by a small team of volunteers.

It has raised more than £130,000 for worthy causes in the area, funding anything from high-visibility vests for schoolchildren to life-saving hospital equipment.

Community Corner manager Cheryl said: “Community Corner has always supported The Customs House and it was a pleasure to be able to help.

“Hopefully this donation will help adults and children to experience and enjoy shows that they might have struggled with before the ear defenders were available.”

Community Corner has shops in the Viking Centre, in Jarrow town centre, and Edinburgh Road, on the town’s Scotch Estate.