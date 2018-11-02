Charity launches rough sleeper’s appeal

A young people’s charity is aiming to help the homeless this winter by providing them with much-needed essentials.

Bright Futures Young Women’s Charity - which has a base in South Tyneside - has launched its Winter Survival Packs appeal as the cold weather begins to bite.

They are on the lookout for essentials to help those without a home and who have found themselves sleeping rough on the streets of South Tyneside and Sunderaland, this winter.

Project Manager, Dominique Hendry said: “The rough sleeper’s winter packs campaign aims to provide some essential items for people living on the streets during the coldest months of the year.

“Any donations would be hugely appreciated and will make a difference to these individuals.”

The charity, which works with young women, aged 11-25, and their families living within the region, is hoping kindhearted residents and businesses will get behind their appeal.

People can support the campaign by either creating a winter survival pack or donating a suitable items to the charity which can then be handed out to those in need.

Items include: toothbrush, underwear, socks hats, scarves and gloves, Vaseline or lip balm, hairbrushes and bobbles, sanitary products and hand sanitizer.

Bright Futures supports young women by helping to raise their self-esteem and confidence around a number of issues affecting their lives including alcohol, sexual health and relationships.

Anyone who would like to support the campaign is asked to visit the group’s Facebook page, Bright Futures Young Women’s Project or contact Dominique on 07484 904 676.