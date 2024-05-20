Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The shop manager has been recognised for her hard work.

A South Tyneside charity has awarded a staff member for her hard work in providing school uniforms to those in need.

Shelley (Michelle) Andrews, co-founder of The Andrews Group, has previously worked in community stores in South Shields, and became something of a local celebrity known for helping others.

Since October 2023 she has been working with food bank and crisis support charity Hospitality & Hope providing clothing for school to people in South Tyneside.

During that time, over 1,000 items have been donated to the shop at Chichester. To mark the achievement and Shelley’s efforts, she has been presented with an award from Hospitality & Hope.

Shel, H&H Operations Director Carol Gorman, Peter Maloney and Shop Volunteers

Shop manager, Shelley said: "Thank you so much to the Community for their support, and please think of us when you're looking at donating the items we need or indeed when you're looking to treat yourself to a fantastic bargain in Chichester!"

Hospitality & Hope CEO, Peter Maloney said: "By having this partnership between our two great organisations, we can better support those families who are struggling within the community with not only the provision of food from our network of Community Shops, but also the provision of new and nearly new free school uniforms and baby/toddlers' clothes, books and toys at significantly reduced prices.

“Shelleys commitment to supporting those in the community is abundant to see and testament to this is the phenomenal milestone achievement of donating her 1,000th school uniform. I am incredibly proud of her and the great work she does."

Wayne Madden, Operations Manager, Hospitality & Hope added: "Simply put, Shel is an amazing human being, she's selfless and committed to helping people and we're humbled by her dedication.

“We're delighted to offer her this small token of appreciation to reaffirm just how pleased we are that this partnership with the Andrews Group can lead the Community of South Tyneside to live with an increased sense of hope for a positive and self-reliant future."

The charity is currently looking for men's Shoes, and boys and girls clothing (Age 2-8). No other donations can be taken at the moment whilst space is being sorted. The School Uniform Charity Shop situated near Chichester Metro is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday between 10am and 2.30pm