Charity’s fun day raises over £1.3k

A South Shields organisation held its annual fun day and described it as the biggest and bet yet.

The Kayaks has been running for almost nine years and for the last three has been holding fun days.

In attendance was South Tyneside Mayor and Mayoress, Coun Ken Stephenson and Cathey Stephenson, along with Coun Fay Cunningham.

A spokesperson for the group said: “We saw a huge amount of the public cross our doors on the day and it was fantastic to see the community come out in force to support our wonderful group.”

Thanks to the public, this year’s fun day raised a massive £1,369 for the group, which is self-funded.

The Kayaks, which stands for ‘Kids And Young Adults Klub Special’ is a support group and voluntary-run registered charity based at Mortimer Community College every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm.

It supports children and young adults with special needs/disabilities to engage in a wide range of activities ranging from wall climbing, trampolines, outdoor play equipment, football, arts and crafts, sensory room, bouncy castle and much more including day trips and residential breaks.

The Kayaks is about to launch its new outreach program, KOPE with Kayaks.

The service will be aimed at parents and carers during the week while the children are at school and will be based at Trinity House in South Shields.

It will give parents/carers advice, signposting, advocacy, advice and friendship and a number of activities.

If anyone would like more information on our group it can be found at www.thekayaks.co.uk